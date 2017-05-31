Evergreen State Activists Demand Humiliating Video Be Deleted

Student activists at Evergreen State College have been campaigning to get one of the school’s professors fired for his refusal to support a proposed Day of Absence, in which white students would be banned from attending the school for a day.

This week, the activists demanded that the video of their campaign be taken down from the Internet—because they claim it was “stolen” by “white supremacists.”

The video of the students’ shrieking arguments and attempts to bully the professor into agreeing with them made the rounds on social media, causing humiliation for both Evergreen and the student activists involved in the debacle. The mob demanded his resignation following the spread of the video. Police told Prof. Bret Weinstein that he would not be safe on campus if he returned, prompting him to teach class at a nearby park.

The students claim that the video, which was created for the Day of Absence by the activists, was “stolen” by groups opposed to their efforts to enforce social justice on campus.

“We demand that the video created for Day of Absence and Day of Presence that was stolen by white supremacists and edited to expose and ridicule the students and staff be taken down by the administration by this Friday,” the students demanded from college president George Bridges, the College Fix reports.

The students claim to be in contact with the “Attorney General’s office,” and demanded the university to launch an “extensive forensic investigation” to find who supposedly “stole” the video.

“If that investigation yields a suspect, we will seek criminal charges against the individual in consultation with the Attorney General,” they said. There is no evidence that the college activists spoke to the authorities.

The university has been unable to comply with their request, obviously. Given the nature of the Internet and the widespread dissemination of the video, they’d have about as much luck as Barbra Streisand did at removing pictures of her mansion from celebrity gossip websites. Streisand’s failed efforts prompted even further dissemination of the photos, creating the concept of the “Streisand Effect.”

Given how the internet functions, the Evergreen State College activists may well experience a Streisand effect of their own.

The Day of Absence at Evergreen typically involves one gender or race deciding that it wants to remove itself from campus for a day—to show the remaining students what life is like without them. But this year, there was a twist: Black students, instead of removing themselves, demanded that white students leave for the day. Prof. Weinstein denounced the idea, which led to him being bullied and threatened.

