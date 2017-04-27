ESPN Publishes Poetry Tribute To Fugitive Cop Killer on FBI Most Wanted List

The failing sports network ESPN, which is quickly losing its audience thanks to its overtly liberal pandering, has published a poetry tribute to a convicted cop killer who’s on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists list.

Just a day before the network laid off 100 employees, including most of its on-air talent, it published five poems about feminism and political resistance on its website’s section aimed at women. This was first noticed by The Federalist.

The opening poem is called “Revolution” and was dedicated to Asatta Shakur, an inspiration for Black Lives Matter and black power groups who is on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists list with a $1 million bounty on her head.

She was convicted in the U.S. of killing a New Jersey state trooper, assault and battery of a police officer. After she escaped from prison in 1979, Cuban dictator Fidel Castro granted her asylum in the country in 1984, where she resides to this day.

The poem was written by DaMaris B. Hil, an African American studies professor at the University of Kentucky. Here’s an excerpt from the poem:

Revolution ain’t a date in a history book It’s an ivy that thorns A lily that pricks. It stings Like the splash of a copper colored girl running in a skinned knee ruining her Easter dress Revolution is the taste of honey and the revenge of the hive, there is never enough time to watch the swarms die. Revolution ain’t got sh– to do with facts. It is all faith! Revolution is not a sweet-tooth craving; It is a long fight clouded in fear; it is hundreds of hornets and family hunting you

The 38-year-old sports channel has seen better days having steadily been losing its audience. Some reports claim it is shedding more than 10,000 subscribers a month. Over the last five years, more than 12 million subscriptions were cancelled.

Some of this subscription decline is attributed to so-called “cord-cutting”, as TV viewers no longer pay for expensive cable TV packages and instead opt out for a trimmed-down option that doesn’t include the pricey sport network.

Others, however, have pointed out that so many subscribers are fleeing ESPN due overtly liberal sympathies of presenters and commentators.