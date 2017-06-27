New Christopher Nolan WWII Movie ‘Dunkirk’ Portrays White People as White, Runs Afoul of Diversity Police

By Tom Teodorczuk | 3:53 pm, June 27, 2017
It used to be that high-profile Hollywood World War II movies got called out for taking liberties with the facts.  These days, they’re getting in trouble for being too historically accurate.

Take The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan’s new movie Dunkirk, which recreates the defense and evacuation of British and Allied forces from Northern France in May-June 1940 during the early stages of the World War II.

The blockbuster stars Jack Lowden, Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy and, er, Harry Styles. It is set to be released July 21.

Plenty of people have taken to social media to express why they won’t be seeing it, and it’s all to do with the movie being “too white.” (Not sure if they’re aware, but the vast majority of British and Allied forces were white.)

Here’s just a selection of the Dunkirk diversity social media sentiment :

We doubt the unflappable Christopher Nolan will be too bothered with this particular conflict.

But God help us if any of these tweeters ever end up being historians.

