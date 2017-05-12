Detroit School to Hold ‘Muslim Girls Only’ Prom

Segregation is all the rage these days. Under the banner of “social justice,” more and more schools are dividing their students into increasingly niche groups to provide them with “safe spaces” apart from each other—the polar opposite of inclusivity and integration.

With the goal of creating a “safe space” in mind, a Detroit school has set out to hold a girls-only prom to celebrate traditional Muslim customs. It’s being created for girls who would otherwise be prohibited by their ultraconservative Muslim families from going to regular proms, where attendees are allowed to have fun and dance with members of the opposite sex in good old American tradition.

Hamtramck High School’s girls-only “Princess Prom” was first organized in 2012 by a group of five Muslim girls to give them the opportunity to go to a “safe space” prom. In 2016, 230 girls showed up. This year, they’re expecting at least 250 attendees.

According to Michigan Live, the event is “intended to create a safe space for Muslim girls who normally cover up in hijab to let their hair down in an environment with no boys and no cellphones.” In normal circumstances, Muslim girls and women from ultraconservative backgrounds are not allowed to expose their hair in public, among many other strict religious prohibitions for women. With a cellphone ban in place, no one will be able to share photos of them with their hair displayed to social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

But because many of the Americanized girls do not follow the religion to the letter, MLive reports that attendees can expect to show up in “extravagant gowns, shiny stilettos and flashy makeup and hair styles.”

That said, it’s telling how “letting their hair down,” an afterthought for most women, can somehow be thought of as “empowering” for anyone who lives in an American city. There’s no word on whether students who identify as “non-binary” or transgender will be allowed to attend the prom.

