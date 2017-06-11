Delta Denounces ‘Julius Caesar’ Rendition in Which Trump Lookalike Is Murdered

The Public Theater in New York City’s Central Park is facing backlash over its rendition of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar because its lead, the ancient Roman ruler later murdered, bares a striking resemblance to President Donald Trump.

In this interpretation, Caesar sports a business suit, American flag pin, and a similar reddish-blond hairdo as America’s present commander in chief, according to Fox News. In the third act, Caesar is stabbed and murdered by rivals in a political conspiracy.

Supporters of the president have expressed discomfort and outrage over Caesar’s likeness to Trump, and have called out sponsors like Delta Airlines, the New York Times, Bank of America, and American Express for their sponsorship of the The Public Theater.

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Delta Airlines responded to a user who questioned the airline’s decision to financially back the controversial rendition.

@Delta Hey Delta, why did you sponsor this play depicting the killing of President Trump? What are you suggesting? https://t.co/ZR0lYsBbgv — JC McLean 🇺🇸 🇸🇴 (@JCMcLeanNFL) June 11, 2017

“While Delta is a longtime sponsor of the high-respected Public Theater, we do not condone this interpretation of Julius Caesar at this summer’s Free Shakespeare in the Park,” the airline’s official Twitter account responded.

While Delta is a longtime sponsor of the highly-respected Public Theater, we do not condone this interpretation of… 1/2 — Delta (@Delta) June 11, 2017

…Julius Caesar at this summer’s Free Shakespeare in the Park *AJR 2/2 — Delta (@Delta) June 11, 2017

Gruesome depictions of Trump’s death have sparked major debates over the limits of artistic expression. In May, Kathy Griffin posed for a photoshoot where she held up a mock-decapitated head of the president. Griffin subsequently apologized after receiving criticism from across the political spectrum.

