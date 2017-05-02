‘Dear White People’ Creator Vows to Take on Trump and ‘Alt-Right Campaign’ Against His Show

The controversy surrounding Dear White People, Netflix’s new satirical race-relations comedy series inspired by the 2014 movie of the same name, isn’t going away.

Referring to Trump’s election victory, the show’s creator Justin Simien told Collider : “There’s no way to talk about race in America and not acknowledge what’s happened…That puts people in power that ought not be. I think a lot of folks that were not necessarily aware of that are now not only aware, but energized and actualized.

“That’s gonna absolutely be in the DNA of every season to come. We can never change this. This is our history now. America is a different country, and it will forever be a different country, after the election of Donald Trump.”

As my colleague Will Hicks astutely observed last February, the opposition and mooted Netflix boycott by some white conservatives over the perception that ‘Dear White People’ was “anti-white” itself marked a form of right-wing political correctness.

But now Simien claims he was the target of an orchestrated Alt-right campaign out to get liberals.

Asked about the show’s fierce opponents, Dear White People‘s creator said: “I was more surprised at how organized they’ve gotten with their harassment. They totally organized a campaign against us, which was shocking. But at the end of the day, it’s the same vocal minority. They were never gonna watch the show, anyway.”

He added: “As a storyteller, it’s fascinating because it really, for me, peeled away a layer on this really strange alt-right subculture, and I can’t wait to mine that for future episodes. And now that I have all of these like and dislike robots, it’s really weird.

“It opened my eyes to people who sit around and have meetings to talk about targeting certain liberals to try to take them down. Some people’s lives are defined by it. It’s really weird.”