‘Culturally Sensitive’ Yale Dean Caught Calling People ‘White Trash’ and ‘Barely Educated Morons’

The politically correct dean of Yale’s Pierson College apologized this weekend after screenshots of her trash-talking Yelp reviews began circulating amongst students.

Apparently Dean June Chu is a champion of diversity and “cultural sensitivity,” except when she goes to crappy restaurants. She referred to customers as “white trash” and “low class folks” and to some employees as “barely educated morons.”

According to Chu’s professor profile page, the psychology professor “has sought to help students not only succeed academically but to support their holistic academic experience and multifaceted identities.”

But the common themes of her Yelp reviews is that she thinks New Haven, the Connecticut city where Yale is based, is a total shithole that’s she’s way too good for and she somehow gets poor costumer service everywhere that has nothing to do with her own attitude.

In one review she praised a local movie theater for “not having sketchy crowds (despite being in New Haven).” For context, economically depressed New Haven is 62 percent black and Hispanic.

“If you are white trash, this is the perfect night out for you!” Chu wrote about a Japanese restaurant. She also said a store that sells mochi would only be good to a “white person who has no clue what mochi is.”

Her finest work was probably a rant about a movie theater.

“Good lord talk about idiocy and incompetence. Why the hell in this day and age

would there be no separate line for just tickets? So what they have is barely educated morons trying to manage snack orders for the obese and also try to add $7 plus $7.”

Pierson students became aware of Chu’s sordid Yelp past after she sent out a college-wide email bragging about becoming “Yelp Elite” from writing so many reviews. All that hard work was for nought, as she deleted the account as a result of the scandal.

On Saturday, Chu — whose dean job involves bureaucratic work for Pierson, which is a sort of glorified dorm — sent out an apology letter to its students.

“I have learned a lot this semester about the power of words and about the accountability that we owe one another,” Chu wrote. “My remarks were wrong. There are no two ways about it. Not only were they insensitive in matters related to class and race; they demean the values to which I hold myself and which I offer as a member of this community.”

Outgoing Yale College Dean Jonathan Holloway told The Yale Daily News he had not asked for Chu’s resignation and that “she’s terribly sorry.”

(Holloway came under fierce criticism last year when did nothing to protect a professor from being screamed at and berated by social justice warrior students who were enraged that the professor’s wife had written an email defending people’s rights to wear the Halloween costume of their choice)

This scandal confirms what most people already knew: people who write Yelp reviews are absolutely terrible.

Follow me on Twitter @William__Hicks