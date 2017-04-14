Cult David Bowie Fantasy Film ‘Labyrinth’ Sequel is Announced, Cue the Outrage

The long-awaited new Labyrinth movie is happening. Tri-Star Pictures has just revealed that it is being developed under the auspices of Fede Alvarez, director of last year’s sleeper hit Don’t Breathe.

Labyrinth was the 1986 children’s fantasy chronicling the journey of teenager Sarah (played by Jennifer Connelly) through a convoluted maze in search of her baby brother who has been kidnapped by Goblin King Jareth memorably portrayed by David Bowie. The film, which flopped but wound up a cult classic, was directed by Jim Henson whose daughter Lisa Henson is producing the new movie.

Youngsters growing up in the late 1980s have fond memories of the movie. Yet today’s generation on social media sees the original rather differently. To some of them Labyrinth is not a fun kids movie but an exercise in white privilege:

why the hell do white people love labyrinth so damn much — shiggy diggy (@samwisegameboy) April 12, 2017

Watching #Labyrinth for the first time. So this is basically the story of a white upperclass teen whinging about nothing so far. — KJ (@thekelliejane) February 6, 2016

The movie labyrinth is some white privilege shit lol this bitch actually said “I’m practically a slave” — LITTLE PISCES BABY (@_SPACEBAR) March 18, 2015

Then there’s also the the dynamic between the goblin king and young Sarah, which whilst not without its edginess, wasn’t controversial upon release. But it is now analyzed in articles such as the one for the Slash Film website which was headlined “Is Jim Henson’s Labyrinth an Allegory for Date Rape?” Spoiler: No.

Over at The Guardian, the report of the new Labyrinth movie was accompanied by commenters losing their minds about the original. One called it “a pedophile’s wet dream” while another mused: “Doesn’t anyone else think it’s a bit…you know…wrong. With Dave lusting after a 15 year old with his enchanting codpiece?”

At Jezebel, the news of a reboot was greeted with one ‘cinephile’ recalling, apparently seriously: “I know of four or five guys who realized they were gay because of David Bowie’s Labyrinth bulge.”

We’ll just leave that there…