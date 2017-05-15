Cringe-Inducing Social Justice Warrior Site ‘Everyday Feminism’ Says It Needs a Bailout to Survive

Everyday Feminism is a website that’s good for just two things: mockery, and an insight into the mind of the far-gone social justice warrior. However, it’s in danger of shutting down, depriving fascinated onlookers of their daily cringe.

The feminist blog revealed this weekend that it may be forced to close its doors by the end of the month unless it receives a bailout of at least $50,000. Its editors did not disclose how it came to be in such financial dire straits.

The website launched an “Emergency May Booster Fund” page to collect donations from its readers and would-be cringe-seekers to deal with the “scary financial trouble that’s threatening to put a halt to our work.”

Important work like telling men to check their privilege in gender-neutral bathrooms and condemning “smaller fats” from drawing attention away from the morbidly obese.

“We’ve realized that we’re not going to be able to continue without some support from our community,” the site wrote. “We’re not the only site struggling like this, and there’s a reason for that. It’s quite a challenge, to say the least, to create independent, intersectional feminist media in a financially sustainable way, especially in a world that doesn’t value what we do.”

The site previously launched a program to “cure toxic whiteness,” priced at $300 for a 10-week session run by site founder Sandra Kim and “racial justice organizer” Dara Silverman. Following a lack of enrollment, the site slashed the price to a mere $97.

Everyday Feminism calls on its readers to “help us resist” the site’s shutdown at a time when “unapologetic white supremacists are in power” and when “millions of readers visit our website, seeking strategies for healing from systemic oppression and for inclusive, effective activism.” Because the state of the world, apparently, has never been worse.

Perhaps there is a reason why so few people care to be “enlightened” by social justice orthodoxy. Perhaps the shaming for “wrongthink” and the “callout culture” propagated by its proponents dissuade others from joining in with the toxic cause. Perhaps most people just aren’t interested in being talked down to and told they’re abusers, or victims.

But these questions are not ones that Everyday Feminism would ever care to ask, or provide an honest answer for.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.