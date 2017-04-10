Teen Boy Slammed for ‘Creepy and Entitled’ Prom Proposal to Emma Stone

No good deed goes unpunished. Or at least that used to be the case.

17-year-old Arizona student Jacob Staudenmaier’s elaborate La La Land-inspired proposal to actress Emma Stone to attend his prom with him went viral last week. His two minute video got over 22,000 retweets and has been liked almost 50,000 times.

His Twitter feed was mostly filled with compliments for the video- which took him two weeks to film- as well as contact requests from journalists. But he has also come under some bizarre criticism for innocently romancing the Stone.

Prominent Guardian feminist Jill Filopovic- fresh from calling out Jamie Oliver and Martha Stewart for sexist food recipes in her new book – led the backlash in bizarre fashion:

Teenage boys need to stop doing this. It’s not cute, it’s creepy and entitled. https://t.co/v5HNkSH5g7 — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) April 8, 2017

The proposal, in which he compared himself to her La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling, has inspired stalking comparisons (View from Boston tweeted, “This video is an excellent example of the level of infatuation only a stalker can achieve, yikes!”), generational snark (Chickenbox tweeted: “This is the problem w/ youth — pining for a movie star while he’s already surrounded by numerous attractive prom dates closer to his age”), and downright abuse (Nicolette tweeted: “Why do people continue to encourage cringey shit like this?”)

Thank goodness Emma Stone herself was more gracious sending Staudenmaier, a former Arcadia High School student, a message which he read out on ABC’s Good Morning America: “Jacob, thanks for making the greatest proposal I have ever received. I can’t tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video. I’m in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I’m grateful you thought of me.

“Thank you. P.S. I do see Gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma.”