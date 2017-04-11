Cosmo’s Latest Hot Diet: Get Cancer

As the weather gets warmer, bikini season is just right around the corner. So how are you going to trim a few pounds and get beach body ready?

Well if you listen to the good folks at Cosmopolitan you too can lose a whopping 44 pounds without even exercising! All you have to do is get a severe kidney infection, a rare form of cancer, a partial lung collapse, back surgery, then sign up for a 12-week Australian fad diet program. It’s just that easy!

The article tells the story of Simone Harbinson, a 31-year-old Australian woman who gained 60 pounds from two pregnancies. Then after enduring a series of awful medical ailments and surgeries, then signing up for a diet plan she somehow managed to lose weight.

Following backlash on social media to the implication that this was a relatable diet strategy to anyone, Cosmo deleted the tweet and changed the headline to “A Serious Health Scare Helped Me Love My Body More Than Ever.” A much less sexy title, but at least it doesn’t give the implication that cancer is an effective means of weight loss.

For more Cosmo tips on how to live a healthy, happy life, why not try, “Why Guys Get Turned on When You Orgasm — and Why That’s a Bad Thing,” or “5 Rusty Trombone Sex Positions That Will Change EVERYTHING.” You’re welcome.

