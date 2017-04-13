Cornell Under Fire for Suspending A Frat Brother Who Accused a Female Student of Rape

It’s been a bad year for prestigious Cornell University. The general perception of its management of sexual misconduct accusations isn’t positive, and the newest accusations against the administration has compounded the Ivy League school’s mounting problems.

The university is under federal investigation for six separate sex and gender cases (per The College Fix)—the most for any school in the United States. The latest case is one that concerns the university’s refusal to investigate a male fraternity member’s rape claim against a female student, which has become the subject of a Title IX lawsuit. The complainant brought his case to bear after he was suspended by the school’s judicial administrator for reasons the school refused to disclose.

He found out later that the female student he was accusing of rape had accused him of the same thing. According to The Ithaca Journal, the fraternity member claims his own accusations of rape against a woman was refused hearing and due process by Cornell, even as Cornell responded to the woman’s complaint and suspended him.

Upon the frat brother’s successful appeal of his suspension and reinstatement to the college, another official revived the then-undisclosed charge against him and recommended a 12-month suspension.

In documents attained by The Ithaca Journal, the incident involving the complainant and a female student occurred at a party in September 2015. The couple went into his room in the Theta Delta Chi house, where she invited him to join him in bed.

The complainant alleges that they were consensually kissing each other when the woman started to behave more aggressively and pushed him. He says that her actions made him feel uncomfortable, reminding him of a sexual assault he’d previously experienced.

According to the document, the woman did not relent after he asked her to stop her “dominating behavior” and persisted in being aggressive. With no other option, the male student attempted to physically remove the woman off himself.

The Ithaca Journal writes:

Almost instantaneously, the fellow student punched him in the testicles, causing residual pain that would last for weeks and cause him to seek medical evaluation, the court record stated.

Following the incident, the fraternity president told the male student that the woman was accusing him of choking and trying to rape her.

The unnamed male student’s lawsuit against the school names Jody Kunk-Czaplicki, who was the university’s acting Judicial Administrator at the time, who issued a “non-negotiable temporary suspension” and a no-order contact on him without ever speaking to him or informing him of the charges against him.

The additional suspension by Cornell’s Title IX investigator Elizabeth McGrath was also made “without any cross examination.”

He says that Cornell’s failure to investigate his rape claim, as well as their follow-up actions against him caused him emotional distress and his grades to drop.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.