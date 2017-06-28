College Professor Put on Leave for ‘Condoning’ Shooting of Steve Scalise, Hoping White People ‘Die’

A professor based at Connecticut’s Trinity College has been put on leave following comments he made on social media apparently condoning this month’s shooting of Republican politician Steve Scalise and calling white people “inhuman a**holes” who he hopes will die.

Johnny Eric Williams, an associate professor of sociology at Trinity, is in hot water after his social media activities were discovered by Campus Reform.

The professor shared an article titled “Let Them Fucking Die” written by an anonymous author which seemingly criticized the first responders on the scene who helped Mr Scalise after he was shot.

“Least of all put your life on the line for theirs, and do not dare think doing so, putting your life on the line for theirs, gives you reason to feel celestial. Saving the life of those that would kill you is the opposite of virtuous. Let. Them. Fucking. Die,” read the shared article accompanied by a picture of Mr Scalise.

A couple of days later, the professor posted two Facebook statuses in similar fashion. In one post, he wrote that he’s “fed the fuck up with self-identified ‘white’s’ daily violence directed at immigrants, Muslims, and sexually and racially oppressed people” and added that “the time is now to confront these inhuman assholes and end this now.”

In another social media post, Williams wrote: “It is past time for the racially oppressed to do what people who believe themselves to be ‘white’ will not do, put end to the vectors of their destructive mythology of whiteness and their white supremacy system. #LetThemFuckingDie.”

The racially charged remarks caused waves on social media, with some urging the public to call up Trinity College and ask for his dismissal. The university appears to have listened to some of the concerns and put professor Williams on leave on Tuesday.

Trinity College President Joanne Berger-Sweeney said that the university “determined that a leave is in the best interest of both Professor Williams and the college. The review by the Dean of the Faculty of the events concerning Professor Williams will continue.”