Chris Pratt Apologizes for Saying Hollywood Can’t Understand Blue Collar America

No surprise. Hollywood actor Chris Pratt, who stars in the upcoming Marvel film, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, apologized this weekend—for daring to point out that those who run Hollywood might not have much in common with blue collar Americans.

Speaking with Men’s Fitness, Pratt said that, as someone who came from a working class background, he noticed that most Hollywood writers, directors and producers can’t tell an authentic story about those who live in flyover country, and said that, as an actor himself, he’d like to change that.

“I don’t see personal stories that necessarily resonate with me, because they’re not my stories,” Pratt said. “I think there’s room for me to tell mine, and probably an audience that would be hungry for them. The voice of the average, blue-collar American isn’t necessarily represented in Hollywood.”

Hollywood, which prides itself on knowing exactly what Americans think, was quick to presume that Pratt was saying their movies weren’t white enough, and pointing out that of course Hollywood undestands the working class experience.

Of course, Moonlight and Fences were about life for the impoverished in a big city. And despite what Hollywood would like to believe about the residents of small town New England, Manchester by the Sea, while adequately depressing, was a rather embellished look at the working class.

It might be appropriate to say that the white working class was glamorized by the movie, the way that writers who had never even considered janitorial work as a profession might romanticize the idea of toiling away for minimum wage.

One outlet, The Mary Sue, even suggested that La La Land depicted the white working class because one of the main characters was forced to briefly work as a barista before hitting it big.

That might indicate that they don’t quite understand the plight of flyover country.

Social justice warriors were also quick to point out that Chris Pratt is a privileged white male, so not only is he wrong about whether his own kind is authentically represented in entertainment, but he has no authority to speak on the subject at all. After all, he’s not allowed to feel marginalized.

Ultimately, of course, Pratt was required to make amends to the pitchfork-wielding hordes.

They are, of course, unsatisfied, and have called upon the rest of the world’s social justice warriors to boycott Chris Pratt’s film and force him into obscurity, where he can toil with his unpopular ideas all on his own.

Given that Pratt is now a key part of the Marvel universe of films, and is already filming the sequel to blockbuster Jurassic World, that seems unlikely.