Catholic Petition to Ban New Nun Sex-and-Drug Comedy Attracts 20,000 Signatures

The new comedy The Little Hours starring young Hollywood stalwarts Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Aubrey Plaza and Jemima Kirke opens in the last week of June.

The movie is loosely based on a book The Decameron by 14th century Italian author Giovanni Boccaccio about a group of nuns who take in a virile runaway played by Dave Franco.

Too loosely for 20,000 Catholics who have signed a petition on the Return to Order website taking issue with the movie’s distribution company Gunpowder & Sky. They complain about what they call “an offensive attack against morality,” as by the end of the movie the nuns are oversexed drug takers.

The scenes in the movie that they object to are, well, we’ll let the petition describe them:

“Gunpowder & Sky’s film The Little Hours is a harsh attack against Christian morality and religious figures. The film contains:

a troupe of 3 nuns who “drop more expletives than Hail Marys”

scenes of nuns “getting drunk off of sacramental wine” and abusing the Sacrament of Confession

a violent “party-girl” nun who uses foul language and violence and assaults a handyman

an alcoholic and impure priest who sins with the Mother Superior

“We cannot stand for this! Good and truth can only flourish where virtue is promoted…not ridiculed! Add your name to the petition urging Gunpowder & Sky to pull this offensive film.”

The petition, written by John Horvat, Vice President of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property, has certainly struck a chord, attracting 20,792 signatures protesting the movie.

Meantime, the trailer has attracted almost a million views on YouTube.

For now, you can be sure of two things: however deep-rooted the opposition, the furor won’t hit the heights of the anti-Christian blasphemy protests against 1979 comedy Monty Python’s Life of Brian.

And Lena Dunham will no doubt pop up with a supportive tweet closer to the movie’s release, saying this film is the best spiritual development since the Bible…