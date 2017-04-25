Canadian Writer Sent Her Son to Ballet Class Because He Was Acting Too ‘Gendered’

One of the biggest perks of living in the USA, besides freedom and apple pie, is not having to pay attention to the columns of Leah McLaren at The Globe and Mail. Apparently her relatively high-profile writings have been victimizing our neighbors up north for years.

This month she had a fresh take on her own attempts to forcibly raise her child non-gendered. Apparently having a boy who so happens to like boy things is quite haram these days with libs, and the only way for McLaren to rectify the situation was to sign him up for ballet class.

From the article:

The other day I was sitting in the park with James, 3, when I picked a dandelion and handed it to him as a present. “No way, Mummy,” he said, pushing away my gift. “Flowers are pretty and I’m a boy.” And I thought: That’s it. I’m signing him up for ballet.

Her three-year-old son’s other crimes, which led to the ballet punishment were: not liking Frozen and pink popsicles.

McLaren apparently thinks that if her child rejects random feminine tastes now, he’ll reject concepts like “kindness and decency” in the future.

If I want my son to love and respect women, I am going to have to teach him to embrace—and ideally appreciate —“girlish” things. That’s why I’m weaving him a dandelion crown and signing him up for ballet. I’m going to turn the little alphabet belcher into a proud princess whether he likes it or not.

What a great idea! I’m sure that child will never harbor any kind of resentment when he’s older…

But this isn’t even McLaren’s craziest column. In March she published a piece about the joys of breastfeeding another person’s child. Apparently at a Toronto party years ago, she snuck away into a room where a baby of a Canadian Member of Parliament was lying alone in a car seat. She made the baby suck on her tit even though she was neither lactating or pregnant. The father of the baby even walked in on her at the end.

I personally can’t wait for Leah Mclaren’s next column about something viscerally upsetting. The breastfeeding one will be hard to top.

