California Professor Organizing Black Lives Matter ‘Youth Camp’ For Ten-Year-Olds

A professor at California State University-Los Angeles is organizing a week-long Black Lives Matter “Youth Activist” camp for children as young as ten years old.

According to the organizer of “Youth Activist Camp and Resistance Space 2017”, professor Anthony J. Ratcliff, the camp is a “black youth-centered resistance space” that hopes to educate black children about “strategies for organizing social justice campaigns” and “direct action tactics” to fight against racism.

Ratcliff and fellow “comrade” CSULA colleague Melina Abdullah are considered the leaders of Black Lives Matter movements in Southern California, The Daily Wire reported.

The camp is still being planned and has launched a fundraiser, pledging to use the donated money on teaching black kids how to make “Black Lives Matter in [children’s] social groups, schools, and communities.”

So far, the fundraiser has been a flop, raising just $764 out of its $10,000 goal, though it still has 24 days left to go.

“In addition to learning strategies for organizing social justice campaigns and direct action tactics, the camp will focus on community building, skill-sharing, critical literacy, public speaking, as well as techniques for developing healthy collective- and self-care practices,” the description of the fundraiser reads.

As The Wire noted, the youth camps is aimed at the Black Lives Matter-LA Youth Vanguard, a youth wing of the group that participated in the group’s actions and occasionally even takes a leading role.

Professor Ratcliff, according to Campus Reform, is known for teaching and writing about black resistance, often invoking radical authors like Frantz Fanon, whose academic writing advocates in favor of violent resistance to liberate blacks.

According to CSULA’s course registry, the professor has also taught classes such as “Black Manhood and Masculinity,” and “Hip Hop as Political Expression.”

His course “Racial Equality, Government, and the Constitution” aims to explore the role of the Constitution in “restricting and advancing racial equality.”

Interestingly, the registration page for the camp has been suspended, claiming “The form BLMLA Youth Activist Camp 2017 Registration is no longer accepting responses.”

The fundraiser is still live.