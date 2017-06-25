BuzzFeed Calls Out ‘Patriarchal’ Trend in TV and Movies of Muslim Men Dating White Women

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani’s new movie The Big Sick, released via Amazon, is very much autobiographical.

He plays a Pakistani comedian who meets a white girl (played by Zoe Kazan) at one of his shows. They date, then break-up—primarily over him keeping her a secret from his parents—before she suffers a medical tragedy that brings them back together.

You might have thought the movie, produced by Judd Apatow and released this weekend, would be right up BuzzFeed’s alley. After all the website goes to exhaustive lengths to convince us that its finger is on the comedic pulse.

Not so. Writer Imran Siddiquee has posted a weird piece on the site headlined “Why Are Brown Men So Infatuated With White Women Onscreen?”



Siddiquee, a writer and filmmaker based in Philadelphia, hits out at what he thinks is a growing sinister trend for Muslims to hook up with white women in movies and on TV shows.

Also citing Aziz Ansari’s Netflix comedy series Masters of None, in which the comedian dates an ethnically diverse range of women, Siddiquee writes: “Despite the significance of seeing Muslims represented onscreen in this way in 2017, it’s interesting that at the center of both The Big Sick and Master of None remains the story of a straight man in pursuit of a straight woman, and more specifically, the story of a straight man in pursuit of a straight white woman.”

Are interracial relationships on screen all that interesting in 2017? They are according to BuzzFeed since Muslim men “do all end up appealing to a certain, familiar fantasy of manhood. And this fantasy doesn’t have much room for South Asian women. Their choices are reflective of the stubborn limitations of an industry where straight men still dominate, and where whiteness remains an integral component to what love looks like onscreen.”

Siddiquee concludes: ‘These stories fit into a larger societal narrative of white women as the primary objects of patriarchal desire.”

Social media certainly isn’t feeling the “love” for this bizarre critique of interracial relationships:

@BuzzFeed hates racial preferences up until people are attracted to white persons. https://t.co/8XHnfNeOS8 — CostivsCosty (@CostivsCosty) June 24, 2017

Why the most visible stories of white Christians in love onscreen are about straight men who desire brown women. Insert trash buzzfeed link. — Dan (@TheTribeDann) June 25, 2017