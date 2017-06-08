Brooklyn Now Has Gender-Neutral Craft Beer

Now after you’re done picking a gender-neutral baby name and shopping for gender-neutral toys, you can celebrate with a gender-neutral beer.

A popular Brooklyn brewery is debuting a “gender-neutral” beer to support New York City’s Pride Week and to publicize its company values. Called “Gender Neutral,” the beer is a citrusy summer-style pale lager. Threes Brewing’s other beers don’t seem particularly gendered to us—though one, called “Temporary Identity,” could potentially be interpreted as an homage to the gender-fluid.

Gender Neutral goes on pre-sale next Wednesday. Three’s Brewery will debut it at a special “human rights are gender neutral party” on June 22. The brewery plans to donate part of the profits from both the party and the beer to the Human Rights Campaign.

“As we grow and are starting to get some attention, we think it’s incumbent upon us to use whatever platform we have to make a difference about issues we care deeply about,” the brewery’s co-founder told Patch. “A lot of those themes broadly center around human rights. More specifically, LGBTQ rights are a topic close to most of the team here. We think it’s ridiculous that in 2017 this is an issue, but apparently it still is.”

Other Three’s Brewery beers have less uplifting names: for instance, “I Hate Myself,” “Constant Disappointment,” and “Echo of Nothing.”

Full disclosure: We’ve imbibed “Three’s Unreliable Narrator.” It was delicious.

— Jillian Kay Melchior writes for Heat Street and is a fellow for the Steamboat Institute and the Independent Women’s Forum.