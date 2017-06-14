Broad City to Bleep Out Trump’s Name (But Not Obscenities)

As the racy Comedy Central show Broad City gears up for its fourth season, which debuts Aug. 23, it has determined that one thing is simply too offensive to allow un-bleeped: Donald Trump’s name.

“There’s no airtime for this orange [person],” Ilana Glazer, the show’s co-founder, told USA Today. “We bleep his name the whole season.”

Broad City consistently includes profanity, graphic sexual references and nudity; for instance, comedian Abbi Jacobson once gloated about getting Comedy Central to use both brown and pink colors to suggestively blur out her show co-founder’s exposed vagina. Her hope: that viewers would understand that “the character Ilana has pubes—she doesn’t have a shaved p*ssy like everybody on TV.”

But Donald Trump is simply too triggering to mention by name for Broad City‘s millennial writers and audience.

The show’s political bias was glaringly obvious, even before their no-Trump policy. Last year, Glazer and Jacobson invited Hillary Clinton on the show, and she accepted. Their characters had a full fan-girl meltdown during Clinton’s cameo.

Also, Glazer and Jacobson just assumed that Hillary would handily defeat Trump—and they were so confident they pre-wrote much of the fourth season anticipating the first year under a Clinton administration.

When Trump won, the show had to rewrite episodes to reflect “the beginning of the end of our democracy,” Glazer said. And unlike past seasons, they set their most recent episodes in “the dead of New York Winter” to reflect their mood about Trump’s election, the Daily Beast reported.

The show remains heavily political.

In an online-only preview posted to YouTube on Inauguration Day, Glazer and Jacobson’s eponymous characters let forth a torrent of swear words on the moment Trump got elected, bleeping out only his name.

And in one forthcoming episode in the new season, Glazer’s eponymous character watches her feminist witch power decrease “because it’s just so hard to [orgasm] when you know so many people are in danger,” Glazer said. “So Ilana works through her Trump-related [hang-up] and it’s wild.”

Trump’s name does make an un-bleeped appearance in the Season 4 trailer, though another four-letter word is edited out. “F*ck you, Trump,” Ilana says while apparently masturbating with a vibrator. “I’m going back in.”