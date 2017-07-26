British Police Force to ‘Consider’ Charging People Who Mocked Promise to Track Down Trolls

A UK police force has been ridiculed after promising to go after internet trolls who “spew abuse from behind a computer screen” and threatening to charge anyone mocking their promise.

Wiltshire Police force in England dedicated a series of tweets on Monday to spreading the awareness of hate speech on the Internet. “The focus on tonight’s #999WhatsYourEmergency is hate crime – there is NEVER an excuse to spread hate,” the force tweeted.

But the police became the subject of outright mockery after it suggested it will track down everyone who causes offense. “You can’t hide from us if your spewing abuse from behind a computer screen. Our boys & gals in blue will find you,” the tweet read.

You can't hide from us if your spewing abuse from behind a computer screen. Our boys & gals in blue will find you 💻 👀#999WhatsYourEmergency — Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) July 24, 2017

Popular social media figures have challenged the police, branding the threat as “Orwellian” and mocking the force for making a grammatical error in the threatening tweet.

Great. Illiterate and Orwellian…. https://t.co/1Wq9YaELY0 — Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) July 25, 2017

1. It's *you're* not your.

2. Your obsession with policing speech is repugnant.

3. Delete your account, you diabolical arseclowns. https://t.co/GjpzWt5O4j — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 25, 2017

I guess it's easier to arrest people complaining about terrorists than to arrest terrorists. https://t.co/07nK2NuN9H — Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 (@ezralevant) July 25, 2017

Following the ridicule from social media users, Wiltshire Police released a statement, posted on Twitter, claiming they are “reviewing the posts” directed at their social media accounts and “will consider any potential criminal offences which might have been committed.”

It added: “We will also ban anyone who is posting offensive or abusive material. Hate crime will not be tolerated in any form in our communities or online.”

Please see our statement below in response to the social media activity following #999WhatsYourEmergency pic.twitter.com/MSN3ePLv49 — Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) July 25, 2017