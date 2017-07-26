British Police Force to ‘Consider’ Charging People Who Mocked Promise to Track Down Trolls

By Lukas Mikelionis | 6:09 am, July 26, 2017

A UK police force has been ridiculed after promising to go after internet trolls who “spew abuse from behind a computer screen” and threatening to charge anyone mocking their promise.

Wiltshire Police force in England dedicated a series of tweets on Monday to spreading  the awareness of hate speech on the Internet. “The focus on tonight’s #999WhatsYourEmergency is hate crime – there is NEVER an excuse to spread hate,” the force tweeted.

But the police became the subject of outright mockery after it suggested it will track down everyone who causes offense. “You can’t hide from us if your spewing abuse from behind a computer screen. Our boys & gals in blue will find you,” the tweet read.

Popular social media figures have challenged the police, branding the threat as “Orwellian” and mocking the force for making a grammatical error in the threatening tweet.

Following the ridicule from social media users, Wiltshire Police released a statement, posted on Twitter, claiming they are “reviewing the posts” directed at their social media accounts and “will consider any potential criminal offences which might have been committed.”

It added: “We will also ban anyone who is posting offensive or abusive material. Hate crime will not be tolerated in any form in our communities or online.”

