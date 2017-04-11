British Feminist is Fundraising for a Vagina Museum

A feminist YouTube star has launched a crowd-funding effort to open a museum dedicated specifically to vaginas.

“I realized there’s no place dedicated to the female anatomy,” said Florence Schechter in a video announcing the campaign. “I was pretty upset about this, but then I realized that there was just one way to rectify this, and that was to make my own vagina museum.”

Schechter admitted that opening a new museum is an expensive undertaking. Money fundraised will cover research and development, legal experts, administrative fees– and, of course, travel cash for her “to go visit experts and specialists.”

Schechter said she also envisioned hosting feminist comedy nights, plays, workshops, classes, film screenings and speeches to see what women might expect out of a vagina museum.



“Please only send money if you can afford it,” she said, suggesting her broke viewers could share her promotional video instead of donating.

In an interview with The Independent, Schechter defended her idea, saying that too many women were dangerously ignorant about their own anatomy. She cited a survey by Eve Appeal, a gynecological charity, that suggested nearly half of women don’t have a good grasp of their own reproductive organs.

“Just about everybody, except for those born via C-Section, has come out of a vagina,” she said. “If you think that’s disgusting, you need to re-evaluate your understanding of biology. Vaginas are amazing and wonderful. I think the people who say that the vagina is disgusting and say we shouldn’t have a museum about it just prove exactly why we should.”

A museum devoted to vaginas could run into controversy from the left, though. In the past year, vagina-focused symbols and events—from the Women’s March’s pussy hats to college productions of the Vagina Monologues—have come under fire for excluding transgender women.

Schechter touched on that controversy in her Independent interview. “I don’t like the idea that you define a woman by her genitalia,” she said, calling that view “naïve and reductionist.”

“A woman can be whoever she wants to be no matter what’s in her pants,” Schechter said. “Women deserve more respect than being defined by what’s in their pants.”