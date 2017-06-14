Bret Weinstein Says Evergreen State College Is ‘Lying’ About His Return to Campus

Evergreen State College says embattled professor Bret Weinstein has now returned to campus following threats to his safety, but both the professor and his brother say that is untrue.

The biology professor entered the crosshairs of the social justice mob after he rejected the anti-white “Day of Absence” forced upon the college by the student activists. Following threats to his personal safety, he was forced to teach his classes off-campus.

Speaking to The Olympian, a school spokesperson said on Tuesday that Weinstein returned to teach classes at the college “just over a week ago” in his “normally assigned classroom,” and that the professor was told there was “additional law enforcement presence on campus.”

But directly contradicting that, Weinstein told the newspaper that he hasn’t been on campus since the start of the month, and accused the college of lying if they said otherwise, per College Fix. “If college administrators say I was on campus last week, they are lying,” he told The Olympian.

“I left campus when it was evacuated on the morning of June 1,” he added. “I held my afternoon class in a downtown park that day, and left the state with my family that evening. We have not been in Washington since, and some administrators know that.”

The professor’s outspoken brother, Eric Weinstein, who has criticized the college in recent weeks following the Day of Absence debacle, accused the administration of making things up.

“The Evergreen State College [is] now openly and nakedly lying to the press about Bret Weinstein,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is the first failed US college and its president is nuts.”

On Monday, Weinstein told Tucker Carlson on his Fox News show that he didn’t know if it was safe to return to teaching at the Washington college, which has had issues with roaming mobs of social justice warriors armed with baseball bats. Police told him that they were ordered not to offer him any protection.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.