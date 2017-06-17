BREAKING: Right-Wing Activists Jack Posobiec and Laura Loomer Rush Stage, Disrupt Controversial Rendition of ‘Julius Caesar’

Right-wing activists Jack Posobiec and Laura Loomer disrupted a Friday night showing of the controversial Shakespeare in the Park rendition of “Julius Caesar” as an act of protest against the assassination scene where a President Donald Trump lookalike is stabbed by his senate cohorts.

A video was tweeted out by Posobiec at 9:13 PM showing Loomer rushing the stage and yelling that the scene was an “act of political violence against the right.” She proceeded to scream it was “unacceptable” before a woman over a megaphone announced that the play was paused. The crowd began booing as she was escorted off the premises by security.

As Loomer is taken away, Posobiec stands up and accuses audience members of being like Joseph Goebbels, the infamous Nazi propaganda minister. Posobiec also yelled that the blood of shot Republican Congressman Steve Scalise is on the hands of those in attendance.

BREAKING: Julius Ceasar Gets SHUTDOWN pic.twitter.com/ITgfMR0tHE — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 17, 2017

According to a tweet later in the night from Posobiec, Loomer has been charged with trespassing.

Update: @LauraLoomer charged with trespassing. Will likely be out in an hour or two after processing #FreeLaura — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 17, 2017

Earlier in the night, internet personality and author Mike Cernovich shared a picture from the audience, initially arousing suspicion that some sort of incident might later take place.

Live from Shakespeare in the Park in NYC. pic.twitter.com/5U0Y26AGKA — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 17, 2017

This year’s Shakespeare in the Park has generated a nationwide debate over the limits of free expression and political violence. Supporters of the president have aired their outrage over the theater company’s decision to brutally murder a character whose likeness so closely resembles Trump. After they were threatened with boycotts by segments of the public, a number of companies like Delta and Bank of America withdrew their sponsorships last week.

Back in May, comedian Kathy Griffin posed for a photoshoot where she held up a mock-decapitated head of the president. After denouncements from individuals across the political spectrum, Griffin subsequently apologized.

