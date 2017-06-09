Maria Popova Uses Huge Twitter Following to Try to Shame Breitling Into Removing Racy ‘Bomb Girl’

The bomb girl is a classic pinup trope. It isn’t new or original, but it’s a well-known piece of pop art connected to aviation. It’s no big surprise that Breitling, the Swiss watchmaker best known for its aviator watches, would feature it as part of their store. The visual of a girl riding a bomb shouldn’t be offensive, but for Maria Popova, it was enough to condemn the company.

Popova, the blogger best known for her writing on Brainpickings.org, decided it was a good use of her time to complain to her 741k Twitter followers about a bomb girl sculpture she photographed in a Breitling storefront.

“Well, that’s a store I’m never shopping at. It’s 2017, @Breitling. (Not that it would be any more okay in 1917.)” she wrote. As if citing the current year makes for a good argument.

No kidding. It’d have no place in 1917—but that’s only because it was popularized in the ‘40s as warplane nose art, where it has remained a part of pop culture ever since. It wouldn’t be out of place in Fallout.

Seeing an opportunity to link to something she wrote, Popova added: “If you must invoke attractive women and torpedoes, read up on the brilliant Hedy Lamarr, who paved the way for wifi.”

When others confronted her for trying to police art, her response was to dismiss its artistic value.

“This is a commercial storefront,” she wrote. “The only art you could liken it to is ‘The Art of the Deal.’”

One would think that someone who writes about a wide range of eclectic subjects would have some passing familiarity with the bomb girl.

“Are you seriously trying to fit pop art in a commercial storefront (a common sight) together with Trump? Square peg, round hole. Good luck!” Actor Travis Wester replied.

“I’m sure their bottom line would be devastated without you,” wrote popular YouTuber AlphaOmegaSin. “Quit attempting to dictate how somewhere is ran, you’re not special.”

While it’s doubtful that Popova would ever buy a Breitling watch, her attempt to police a piece of art because it offended her personal taste as a feminist speaks to the level of entitlement common among the progressive left.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.