Boston Public Library Under Fire after Hosting ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ for Kids

Boston Public Library has come under fire for hosting a children’s “Drag Queen Story Time” featuring drag queens dressed as Catholic nuns.

A photo has surfaced showing two men dressed in drag and reading a story to kids. It dates from last month, when gay Pride was marked. It’s been confirmed the taxpayer-funded library invited “The Boston Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence”, a drag act.

The caption of the picture reads: “We’re closing out #PrideMonth today at the Boston Public Library with a Drag Queen Story Time at the Children’s Library, Boston Public Library, featuring The Boston Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence!”

The picture sparked a barrage of negative comments, blasting the library for inviting the group to read story to children as young as 5 years old.

“I’m very angry that taxpayers’ money was wasted to promote hatred and bigotry against religion and in a library of all places, a place of knowledge,” Marcia Kean wrote on Facebook.

“How anyone could let their child be part of this debacle is beyond me. I thought we were supposed to be teaching tolerance and respect to our children? I guess that doesn’t apply to Catholics though? Total brainwashing!”

Another person, Lisette Shields, wrote: “I can not believe that this bigotry of the Catholic Faith is being allowed. What this institution is showing is that we respect all people’s rights UNLESS your Catholic. Then your allowed to bash and trample their beliefs and rights.”

“I have to wonder why a public library chooses to promote a sexual lifestyle to innocent children? Why can’t kids be free of all these adult sexual agendas? This is just wrong on all levels,” wrote Kim Chevalier Martinson.

Boston Public Library didn’t address the criticism, only writing in the comment section under picture: “Please note that personal attacks of any kind or offensive comments that target or disparage any ethnic, racial, age, or religious group, gender, sexual orientation or disability status are prohibited.”

Not everyone, however, was angry about the event. Rebecca Cemerato wrote: “Boston Public Library is such a wonderful place with amazing programming! The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are so kind, well spoken, and a wonderful group of creative people. Boston is so lucky to have them reading to our children.”

“Ugh, amazing. Love this so much. Thank you for educating our kids!” said another person.