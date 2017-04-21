Black Man Accused of Leaving ‘No Black People Allowed’ Hoax Sign at U Of Southern California

The University of Southern California has apparently identified the person who put up a “No Black People Allowed” sign and a Confederate flag on campus as a black man who’s not studying at the university.

According to The Tab, the university’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) is currently questioning the man, suspecting he recently put up the inflammatory placard together with a Confederate flag and “#MAGA” – meaning President Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again”.

The student outlet reported that the man isn’t “affiliated with the university” and acted because of disagreement with someone. The man was supposedly identified by DPS after a security camera recorded the incident.

USC Department of Public Safety Assistant Chief David Carlisle has confirmed to the College Fix that the alleged culprit won’t be facing any charges because there was “no crime committed”.

Since Donald Trump’s election as President, there has been an explosion of fake hate crimes across the country. Numerous hoax hate crimes were reported in the media, only to later find themselves retracting the stories.

Back in February, a black waitress in Virginia has accused a customer of leaving no tips because he “don’t tip black people”, prompting multiple media outlets to champion the waitress’ cause. The woman received around $3,600 in donations after a local resident started a fund raiser for her.

As it turned out, it was either the waitress herself or someone known to her who fabricated the receipt showing the racist words

In December, a female student at the University of Michigan reported being attacked by a man who threatened to set her on fire if she didn’t remove her hijab. The Police found the student’s story false.