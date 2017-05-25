Black Lives Matter Leader Calls NYPD Gay Pride March Invitation to Toronto Police ‘Disgraceful’

The Canadian offshoot of the Black Lives Matter movement isn’t a fan of police officers. Having previously hijacked Toronto’s Gay Pride march with a list of demands that included banning “oppressive” police floats from partaking in the event, the BLM activists have now set their sights across the border.

Pride Toronto voted to ban police presence from future events this January, following protests from Black Lives Matter activists last year. Toronto Police Association objected to the decision, and insisted that there was no bad blood between the police and the city’s black population.

CTV reports that New York’s Gay Officers Action League invited their counterparts from Toronto to join them in New York City’s pride parade. Their decision to do so has become the subject of some controversy among the Black Lives Matter activists who shut down Toronto’s gay pride parade.

Janaya Khan, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter Toronto, objected to GOAL’s invitation of Canadian police, calling it “disgraceful” in a phone interview with Mic, which was more than happy to push the activist’s anti-police viewpoints.

“It’s disgraceful that these sort of organizations within the police departments are reaching out to each other in this way in an act of solidarity,” Khan said. “The police are not a marginalized group. They are a political and militarized institution.”

Khan claimed that GOAL’s decision to invite Toronto police officers revealed a “significant tone deafness.”

Apparently joining the police force means you cease to be a person and surrender your identity.

Following Pride Toronto’s decision to ban police participation in their events, LGBTQ police officers in Toronto expressed that they feel “completely devalued and unsupported” by the city’s decision to continue funding the event despite its obvious bias against gay, lesbian and transgender police officers.

“How can we possibly feel appreciated by our employer while they sponsor an event that its own employees have been disinvited from participating in as full, equal, and active participants in their role as city employees,” they said. “We can think of no examples in Canada where either a public or private employer has been a lead sponsor for an event their employees were asked not to participate in.”

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.