Bizarre Allegations of ‘Patriarchy’ and ‘Toxic Masculinity’ Muddle Manhunt for Cleveland Facebook Killer

The shocking execution of a Cleveland grandfather broadcast on Facebook immediately went viral, capturing the nation’s attention. The killing was random, motivated by absurd reasons and extremely graphic.

While the killer Steve Stephens remains at large with a massive manhunt underway, there’s not much insight that can be drawn from the event. It shows that on any day you could be walking home with groceries when a crazy person pulls up in a car and puts a bullet in your head. It’s extremely depressing.

But of course the outrage warriors on Twitter with large social media followings just have to take this further and make it about their pet issue. While the killing was random, with the victim and perpetrator being of the same race, some people believe this attack factors in to wider issues of toxic masculinity, white supremacy and has nothing to do with mental illness.

Here are some of the worst takes on Cleveland.

Steven’s killed because he was a man and is part of the patriarchy.

The killing has nothing to do with mental illness or guns and everything to do with “toxic masculinity.”

White supremacists are going to kill black people in retaliation.

The attack has something to do with video games – Brian Stelter

CNN Blaming Cleveland killings on video games! WTF! You will always be known as FAKE NEWS! pic.twitter.com/OY80b7BBWC — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) April 16, 2017

The police are taking their time finding the guy because his victim was black.

Apparently Cleveland’s black police chief is just twiddling his thumbs during the multi-state, high profile manhunt.