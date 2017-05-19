Berkeley Invited Pro-Terror Groups to Planned Forum on ‘Responding’ to Conservative Speakers

Politicians from the City of Berkeley, California recently sought to invite radical anti-police and pro-terrorism speakers to a public event that was supposedly about how to “respond” to “fascism” in the city. By fascism, the city politicians meant conservative speakers such as Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter who were both blocked from speaking by violent “anti-fascist” activists.

This revelation — uncovered exclusively by Heat Street via California’s open records laws — is the latest example of unseemly chumminess between Berkeley city government and the violent, “anti-fascist” anarchists who’ve been responsible for firebombings and other dangerous efforts to shut down conservative speakers on the University of California’s flagship campus.

On April 27, Sara Kershnar, a legislative assistant to Councilmember Cheryl Davila, wrote an email to Mayor Jesse Arreguin and his chief of staff Brandi Campbell. It was the same day conservative provocateur Ann Coulter was due to speak at UC Berkeley (the speech was later cancelled following the threats from black-clad members of the far-left “Antifa” movement).

“Wanted to follow up on our idea to get something out about a forum,” wrote Kershnar, who is also a founder of radical fringe International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network that opposes Israel’s right to exist.

She suggested the event title could be “A Forum on Berkeley’s Response to Fascism: Responding to fascism in ways that reflect our values”.

Kershnar claimed to have reached out to several potential speakers, namely, Tur-ha Ak of the Anti Police-Terror Project and Judith Mirkinson – both radicals who have ties to radical anti-police and terrorist activism.

Tur-ha Ak’s “Anti Police-Terror Project” says its group consists of “concerned and committed institutions, organizations, and individuals dedicated to ending state-sanctioned murder and violence perpetuated against Black, Brown and Poor people.”

The organization is co-founded by Cat Brooks, a radical activist in California who draws inspiration from Assata Shakur, a domestic terrorist on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists list with a $1 million bounty on her head.

Just like Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin, the Anti Police-Terror Project has ties to “By Any Means Necessary” (BAMN) who caused violence and shut down Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter’s events at UC Berkeley.

The group has often partnered with BAMN for common causes like urging the government to release Mumia Abu-Jamal, who was condemned in 1982 for the 1981 murder of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner (Abu-Jamal’s death sentence was commuted to life in 2001. His supporters are now campaigning for his release based on his affliction with hepatitis C).

The Anti-Police Terror Project is also sponsoring a welcome event for domestic-terrorist Oscar Lopez Rivera that is set to take place on May 31.

Rivera, who was recently released by Barack Obama, was a leader of the FALN Marxist/Leninist Puerto Rico terrorist group who took responsibility for around 120 bombings, including a terror attack on a New York bar in 1975 that killed four people and left 60 others wounded (Rivera is also being honored as a “National Freedom Hero” by New York City’s Puerto Rican Day Parade, an event already notorious for violence and disruptive behavior).

Another speaker that Berkeley’s local government thought appropriate to invite is Judith Mirkinson, a current board member of the radical National Lawyers Guild, which supports “abolition of all prisons“. She’s also a former member of the Black Panthers.

In addition the Black Panthers, Mirkinson is a former member of the now largely-defunct Prairie Fire Organizing Committee (PFOC), an offshoot of the terrorist Weather Underground group that conducted two dozen bombing attacks in the country.

The PFOC claimed to fight American imperialism and opposed “oppression in all its forms including racism, sexism, homophobia, classism and imperialism.”

“We demand liberation and justice for all peoples. We recognize that we live in a capitalist system that favors a select few and oppresses the majority. This system cannot be reformed or voted out of office because reforms and elections do not challenge the fundamental causes of injustice,” the group’s website read.

Before joining PFOC, Mirkinson worked at the Black Panther Defense Committee in economically depressed New Haven, Connecticut where the Black Panthers have a notorious history of torture and murder.

In the end, the much-hoped-for anti-fascism “forum” never happened. When asked by Heat Street about what happened, Kershnar only said that “we decided not to organize the event”. She ignored questions whether the speakers she approached were appropriate to invite, given that violence in Berkeley is being committed by far-left “anti-fascist” groups.