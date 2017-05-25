Ben & Jerry’s Refuses to Serve Two Scoops of Same Flavor in Australia Until Gay Marriage Is Legal

You can no longer order two scoops of the same ice cream at Ben & Jerry’s in Australia—not because they’re running low on popular flavors but because of political correctness.

The Vermont ice creamery, which has long dipped its cones into politics, is raising awareness about Australia’s gay marriage restriction. “Imagine heading down to your local Scoop Shop to order your favorite to scoops of Cookie Dough in a waffle cone,” Ben & Jerry’s said in a statement. “But you find out you are not allowed—Ben & Jerry’s has banned two scoops of the same flavor. You’d be furious. … But this doesn’t even begin to compare to how furious you would be if you were told you were not allowed to marry the person you love.”

Ben & Jerry’s is asking its customers to lobby members of parliament, also offering to mail off postcards customers write in support of gay marriage.

A 2004 amendment to Australia’s federal Marriage Act explicitly defined marriage as “the union of a man and a woman to the exclusion of all others.” Canberra also does not recognize same-sex marriages that occurred abroad.

Most Australian states and territories allow gay couples to enter into civil unions or registered relationships—they’re just not legally considered married.