Australian School Suspends ‘Dangerous’ Teen Who Organized a Protest

An Australian teenager has been suspended from school for being “too dangerous” after he tried organizing a student strike.

John-Paul Romano, a 17-year-old student at St Edmund’s College in Australia, tried to mobilize students to protest against the school’s decision to change its uniform, crest and song, Daily Mail Australia reported.

The student posted a call to action on the school’s Alumni Association Facebook page last week, which read: “Fight for your history.’ No new logo. No new uniform. No new song.”

In response, Romano says he was brought to a meeting with the principal in which he was branded “dangerous”, and ultimately told to stay away from school.

The student said he was only “trying to start a conversation” about the changes with the protest.

“I believe a lot of people, staff and students, don’t want to have that conversation because of the threat of the management.

“The protest wasn’t to be just a physical one. You could have walked out of class if you wanted. But it was just about making your voice and your opinion known.”

One college leader claimed it was shocking that the school decided to suspend Romano. “I was very surprised, for such a minor thing.

“There are students who have physically assaulted other people and don’t get suspended.”

Headmaster Lawler, however, defended his leadership of the school: “I think I have a positive relationship with members of my community and share leadership collaboratively across the school, but don’t believe it is appropriate to comment further about my leadership style.”

The letter sent to the student’s father, the principal justified the suspension of Romano on the basis of “bringing the college into disrepute”. The letter doesn’t contain any exact allegations of what the student had done to cause disrepute to the school.

Australian laws guiding the education system don’t allow to suspend a student for bringing the school into “disrepute”.

The student, meanwhile, claims Lawler told him he was too dangerous to allow him at the school. “I’m not sure why it’s dangerous. I haven’t assaulted or threatened anyone,’ the student said.