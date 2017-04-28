Australian Schools Launch Waves of ‘Feminist Collective’ Clubs to Teach Kids About ‘White Male Privilege’

Australian schools are rolling out a widespread program of “feminist collective” clubs where kids are taught that “white, male privilege” and “hegemonic masculinity” are the root of domestic violence.

Millions of dollars of public money has been piled into the initiative, which began in 2013 and has rapidly expanded since.

The first “collective” was established by Fitzroy High School in Melbourne in 2013.

According to its website, its sessions “revealed a sense of anger and frustration about gender inequality”. It has developed its own teaching resource named “Fightback” that has since been adopted by certain government programs.

Other schools have since followed suit the case in creating their own feminist clubs that are offered to students as part of the school curriculum activity, The Australian reported.

Teachers in the state of Victoria, meanwhile, are actively encouraged to develop such clubs as part of the government’s $21 million Respectful Relationships program aimed at tackling family violence.

The controversial program has long been a subject of criticism for simplifying the issue of family violence, putting blame mostly on men and their “privilege”.

The resources used in the program are designed to teach students about “negative attitudes … that contribute to high rates of sexism and discrimination, and ultimately, violence against women”.

They also ask teachers to teach about the concept of “privilege” – an idea that some groups have advantages over others just because of their birth identity.

“Being born white in Australia, you have advantages,” the guide claims. “By being born male, you have advantages … that you may not approve of or think you are entitled to, but that you gain anyway because of your status as male.”

Education Minister James Merlino praised the program and feminist clubs, saying: “I always encourage students to pursue interests they are passionate about and to lead student projects and organisations.”