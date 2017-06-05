At Evergreen State, Hand Gestures Are Microaggressions

In the past few weeks, Evergreen State College has become a total and complete clusterf**k, like if Tumblr kids did the French Revolution.

The college has been shut down for three school days due to violent threats, as a mob runs the campus.

Student protesters have managed to beat down the wills of the school administration so much, that they can prevent them from making any hand gesture at all because they believe it is a “microaggression.”

In the video below, students yell at the college president George Bridges for using any kind of hand gesture while speaking.

“Put your hand down” and “that’s not appropriate” they call out to Bridges. He eventually puts his hand behind his back, which is met with uproarious laughter by the students at the humiliation of their president.

In another instance a professor was removed from a meeting with students for pointing.

The room erupts in a furor as the professor points at a “faculty of color” during a disagreement. They call on Bridges to fire the professor and take his paycheck.

In an interview with Joe Rogan, Professor Bret Weinstein addressed the hand gesture aggression. Weinstein can be considered the epicenter of the conflict, after he spoke up against a “Day of Absence” which was an event to prevent white students and faculty from coming to class for a day.

“It’s very easy to dismiss it because it’s so strange but it’s very important that we get it right,” Weinstein said. “I think the complaint about the hand gestures was that they represented microaggressions if you will. I don’t know for sure that that was the complaint but I can’t make heads or tails of it otherwise.”

“How is this a microaggression?” Rogan replied.

“I mean, it isn’t,” Weinstein said. “We should talk about whether or not microaggressions are even a good category. Let’s just say the protesters had enough control over him that he gestured, they didn’t like it, they told him not to and he capitulated, which he has been doing the entire time.”

