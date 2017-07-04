‘Antifa’ Anarchists are Domestic Terrorists According to New Jersey Homeland Security

The Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness in New Jersey has officially designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization following months of sporadic violence across the country.

As an ideology, Antifa has its roots in far-left philosophies from Europe that began in the 1920s in response to the rise of Nazism. But the “Antifa” are little more than a rebranding of the black bloc anarchists in the punk scene, who often showed up at otherwise peaceful protests in the ‘90s and 2000s to commit acts of violence.

Members of the leftist movement, some of whom have deep ties to the notorious NAMBLA pedophiles, have committed acts of violence in cities across the United States following Donald Trump’s inauguration. Antifa shut down an event by Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley earlier this February by going on a rampage in the city, destroying a Starbucks, several ATMs, and vandalizing public property. Alleged supporters of the movement took credit for the destruction and chaos in the campus’ newspaper.

In April, alleged Antifa members brawled with supporters of Donald Trump and conservatives at the “Battle for Berkeley.” Various acts of violence were also committed in cities like Boston, MA and Portland, OR, where alleged members of the violent leftist group fought against Republicans and supporters of Donald Trump who marched in protest of leftist intolerance. This past weekend, a gathering of alleged Antifa members disrupted a pro-Trump rally in Philadelphia through physical violence.

The DHS in New Jersey has been taking notes of these violent incidents and seen fit to designate Antifa as a domestic terrorist movement under the heading “Anarchist Extremists: Antifa.”

“In the past year, Antifa groups have become active across the United States, employing a variety of methods to disrupt demonstrations,” New Jersey government states. The advisory, which includes a reference to Milo Yiannopoulos’ canceled speaking event at UC Berkeley, states how Antifa uses everything from real-world physical violence to online “doxing” tactics, which it uses to scare and intimidate individuals into shutting up.

Further highlights include Antifa’s incitement of violence toward their ideological opponents, which include white supremacists. The advisory also includes a picture of the Antifa symbol used by its supporters, as well as propaganda posted by the terrorist organization.

It’s only a matter of time before other government organizations across the country take note of the militant far-left.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.