Anti-Trumpers Compare Katherine Heigl’s Psycho Character in ‘Unforgettable’ to Ivanka

Actress Katherine Heigl and Ivanka Trump both have shoulder length blonde hair.

But they are certainly not the spitting image of each other—Ivanka bears more resemblance to Scarlett Johansson, as pointed out by Stephen Miller in his Heat Street Trump Movie piece, (which subsequently became a reality on SNL) than she does to Knocked Up actress Heigl

But in her new movie Unforgettable, Heigl plays a mentally unstable divorced woman out to torment her ex-husband’s new wife (played by Rosario Dawson). So of course the Ivanka Trump comparisons to the movie, which flopped in its opening weekend, have been in full swing in the liberal media.

I refuse to believe that Katherine Heigl’s resemblance to Ivanka Trump in UNFORGETTABLE is a coincidence. — Hunter Heilman (@HungerHuman) April 22, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Is it just me, or did the folks behind UNFORGETTABLE make up Katherine Heigl to look like Ivanka Trump? pic.twitter.com/l0MEUSJcJI — Jeffrey M. Anderson (@moviejeff) April 20, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The liberal media has predictably led the charge. New York movie writer Kyle Buchanan observed on Twitter that “Katherine Heigl gives the performance of her life as Ivanka Trump in “Why Did Rosario Dawson Steal My White Husband”.

Refinery 29 devoted a whole article to the subject. “With that icy blond hair and perfectly tailored wardrobe, it is hard to deny that Heigl looks a lot like Ivanka Trump in the new movie.”

Well, it’s not all that hard to deny. Unforgettable began filming in the second half of 2015 so the notion that Heigl’s character was based on Ivanka is more than unlikely…