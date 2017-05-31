Anti-Trump Social Media Lamely Comparing Reporter-Groping Tennis Player to US President

  1. Home
  2. Culture Wars
By Tom Teodorczuk | 3:24 pm, May 31, 2017
Read More

It’s hasn’t exactly been a quiet news day for Donald Trump. We woke up to “Covfefegate,” and then it emerged that the President plans to reverse the US’s participation in the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Plenty for the Resistance to be getting their teeth into then. But many opponents of Trump are weirdly comparing the President to Maxime Hamou, the oddball French tennis player. Hamou on Tuesday got ejected from the French Open after he repeatedly tried to kiss his female TV interviewer during a live interview:

Many people out there now think Hamou is a kindred spirit of Trump, presumably on the basis of “Pussygate,” where Trump infamously intoned to Billy Bush in a 2005  leaked video recording: “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.” He subsequently apologized.

While the talk may have been reprehensible, nobody was actually physically groped in the “Pussygate” video. But that’s not stopping social media.

Hamou is “a freaking idiot. Trump relative?” posted Patrice Hance. “Donald Trump did the same thing as Maxime Hamou and he was rewarded for it,” declared Cim Cardashian. “He became president.”

Others followed, apparently thinking Hamou had got his idea for the bizarre stunt from Trump:

This begs the question: Is there anything out there to which people won’t connect the President?

Advertisement

Related

French Open Bans Tennis Player for Trying to Kiss Female Reporter on Live TV

Vladimir Putin Should Give Snowden Back to Trump

Also ...