‘Anti-Racism Strategist’ Tariq Nasheed Has Said Some Pretty Racist Things in the Past

Tariq Nasheed spends his day on Twitter dot-com railing against white supremacy and hidden white supremacist symbols. He’s famous for such hot takes like “the Cleveland Facebook killer may be used as an excuse for white supremacists to go around shooting black people.” He even appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox show to chastise the police for shooting the OSU terrorist last year.

Nasheed calls himself an “anti-racism strategist.”

But not too long ago, Nasheed wasn’t an anti-racism strategist at all—he was just plain racist.

He built his fame and wealth through a series of self- help books, the most popular being The Art of Mackin,’ which became a New York Times bestseller. He also had an online radio show called Mack Lessons.

Some of the old Mack Lessons episodes from 2009 are about how to pick up Asian and Latin “females,” and the content is pretty fucking racist.

Here are a few highlights:

From Episode #7: Mackin’ on Asian Females

In one great part of the episode Nasheed describes how the SARS and bird flu epidemics made Asian women less valuable.

“So Asian girls kind of dropped down a notch, and I’m saying this because I used to love me some Asian broads around 2001-2002. Those were my main team players, but I had to start cutting them off the team.”

“Asian girls are still salvageable, you can salvage them.”

“Asian females like I said were hot for a minute, but then all of a sudden the damn bird flu started coming into play and chicken fever, all types of shit, SARS, they started getting all types of shit coming from these Asian broads. So that kind of threw everybody off from Asian girls for a minute, all these little strange Asian diseases started popping up. Because right after that happened, everybody started focusing on the Latina girls.

“For awhile Asian girls were the shit, but a nigga didn’t want to get feathers on his dick from the bird flu or whatever was popping off.”

“I’m not saying that every Filipino girl is a drug user, but a lot of them are. A lot of girls from those poorer countries are major drug users. But damn near all of them, especially the attractive ones, are attention whores.”

From Episode #6: Mackin’ on Latina Females

“Now with Puerto Rican females, you gotta step to them with confidence, and you gotta get them young. Not underage, don’t get your ass on MSNBC, Dateline as a pedophile, but you gotta get them at 18, 19. You gotta get them out of their community.”

“You gotta get them young, fresh off the boat.”

“A lot of Puerto Rican bitches will hit the wall at 30. By the time they get to 30 years old, they look a hot mess. I don’t know what it is in the Puerto Rican water, or the Chupacabra monster got them, but they hit the wall.”

“A lot of girls here from Brazil, Columbia, they be on some gangsta shit. Bitches be drug mules or high class call girls. You kind of have to have your foot in the game to deal with women like that, cause if a Brazilian broad has gotten out of her country, that bitch got some hustling under her belt. And she did something to get out of her country. She done sold some dope, she done sold some pussy, she done sold something to get up out of that country.”

“Brazilian girls and a lot of women from South America have bad breath. I know that sounds kinda weird, but whenever I meet a girl from South America, all them bitches breath smells funny.”

And that’s just after listening to two episodes out of over 400. Yeesh.

