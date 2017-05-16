Ann Coulter: National Security Advisor is ‘Retarded’ Because of His Philly Accent

The President’s National Security Advisor, Lt. General H.R. McMaster, sounds like a guy from Philadelphia. The pundit Ann Coulter thinks that makes him sound “retarded.”

Yo, Ms. Coulter, stop messing with Philly. If you want to turn on Donald Trump and his presidency, as seems to be occurring, that’s your prerogative. The angry, if-I-say-it-louder-I-must-be-right, act probably still has legs in it. But saying Trump is terribly disappointing because his national security advisor, H.R. McMaster, refers to the country as “murica,” in a classic Philadelphia accent, is offensive.

In Philly, people get a little addi-tood about loud mouths who say stupid stuff. But ga-head, mayazWell start as local girl Kellyanne Conway (from across the river in Camden) might say. Discriminating against people with the Philly twang makes you just as bad as the “liberals” against whom you so often rail. Oh, and a lot of people who voted for Donald Trump sound just like General McMaster, so you are not only offensive, but out of touch.

“I’ve never actually heard anyone other than liberals mocking their idea of a stupid Republican say(ing) “Murica,” said Coulter referring to McMaster press briefing last week.

For the record, General McMaster is quite universally respected. He is a career army officer, “known as one of the most successful battlefield commanders in Iraq.” He graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy and the United States Military Academy at West Point. He hold a PhD in Military History from the prestigious University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“He’s a brilliant intellectual and a man of absolute integrity—those are the first two things I would say about him,” Bob” Sorley, a former army officer and author of nine scholarly books about the Army, told Newsweek.

“I’d follow him to battle in hell if he’d asked me to,” said Army Sgt. Maj. Donald Sparks, who deployed with him to Iraq in 2005.

Aside from the loyalty he inspires and his lowly roots, McMaster has received a Purple Heart, a Silver Star, a Bronze Star, and a Joint Service Commendation medal for serving his country, and he is the author of a seminal book about military decision making as implemented during the Vietnam war. When the book was published in 1997, The New York Times wrote, “What gives Dereliction of Duty its special value…is McMaster’s comprehensive, balanced and relentless exploration of the specific role of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He has doggedly waded through the records of every meeting of the Joint Chiefs concerned with Vietnam, followed every memo and report to its final, usually inconclusive, end and read through dozens of memoirs and histories.” Serious people don’t always have the Connecticut lock-jaw. If we were to also now frivolously mention Coulter’s enviously blonde highlights as a bedrock of her persona and standing, you wonder if she’d reverse course and accuse us of misogyny? More broadly, the politically correct culture which so often incurs Ms Coulter’s wrath has made it nearly criminal to make fun of almost anyone. Jews, African-Americans, the mentally ill, gays, older people, Catholics. All off limits, and generally speaking, a good measure of that is progress. However, in the popular culture, it’s still possible to produce movies which viciously make fun of lower class white people from the South or Massachusetts (“rednecks” and “Mass-holes”). This derisive palette is largely class-based, and it may be the last “acceptable” form of discrimination. It’s essentially Hollywood types and elites such Ms. Coulter looking down on people who are not as fortunate. Too bad one of the nation’s leading culture warriors has now added highly decorated war heroes from Philly to the list. Steve Alperin is the CEO of FreeMedia