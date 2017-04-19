Berkeley Cancels Ann Coulter Speech Due to ‘Security Concerns’, But She’s Going to Speak Anyway

Ann Coulter intends to proceed with her speaking engagement at the University of California, Berkeley despite news on Wednesday that the university had canceled the planned lecture. UC Berkeley canceled the conservative commentator’s upcoming April 27 event over “security concerns.”

The campus was the site of a riot earlier this year when black-clad members of the far-left “Antifa” movement destroyed campus property to protest Milo Yiannopoulos. This past weekend, far-left protesters and supporters of Donald Trump engaged in all-out brawls in the city of Berkeley that left some of those who attended the protests stewing over the violence.

Writing to the Berkeley College Republicans, who invited Coulter to speak on campus, UC Berkeley Vice Chancellor Scott Biddy and Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Stephen Sutton said the speech was canceled but that that the university would work with the student group to come up with an alternative schedule for Coulter to speak.

In their letter, they stated that the UC Police Department was dealing with “currently active security threats,” which they believed would compromise Coulter’s safety and event attendees.

One of the sponsoring organizations, Young America’s Foundation, told the Washington Examiner that Coulter intends to go ahead with the event as planned regardless of security fears.

She agreed to stipulations requested by UC Berkeley, including scheduling her speech during the afternoon and that only students be allowed to attend. The location will not be announced until close to the event to prevent protesters from planning rallies against it.

In response to the university, Coulter two stipulations of her own regarding security:

1) That the University of California chancellor request that the Oakland chief of police refrain from telling his men to stand down and ignore law-breaking by rioters attempting to shut down conservative speakers, as he has done in the past; and 2) That UC-Berkeley announce in advance that any students engaging in violence, mayhem or heckling to prevent an invited speaker from speaking would be expelled.

“If Berkeley wants to have free speech, it can have it,” said Coulter.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.