Anita Sarkeesian Tries to Rewrite History, Claims YouTuber Wanted to ‘Intimidate’ Her at Vidcon

Following Anita Sarkeesian’s outburst against Carl “Sargon of Akkad” Benjamin at one of her Vidcon panels last week, the Feminist Frequency host has published her own version of the events from that day. In a newly published article, she described his presence as an act of intimidation.

Ever the professional victim, Sarkeesian wrote that attendance at the event by Benjamin and his friends wasn’t, as they had claimed, “to ‘give us the chance we never gave them” and to “hear us out.” But was “instead to intimidate me and put me on edge.”

In her spiel, the feminist employed sexual assault terminology like “gaslighting” to draw comparisons between their criticism of her in YouTube videos to sexual assault.

Sarkeesian complained about how YouTubers like Benjamin receive upwards of $5,000 a month for their videos, which are aimed at debunking her own material. She expressed anger over the “cottage industry of online harassment and antifeminism,” which she claims encourages millions of people to intimidate women like her and “people of color, trans folks, and members of other marginalized groups.” She fails to mention the dozens of minority YouTubers who produce content critical of her views.

Sarkeesian is a feminist who believes that popular media has a heavy influence on the way we see the world around us, often arguing in favor of censorship. She’s appeared on Stephen Colbert, and has been featured in multiple profiles on the New York Times, Rolling Stone, and the Washington Post. Her foray into video games won her over with liberal game developers but earned her the ire of players who saw her efforts to “criticize” the media as thinly veiled calls for censorship.

The Feminist Frequency founder, who raised over $440,000 in 2014 for the production of 18 meager videos over four years, concluded her rant by taking another YouTuber, Annand “Bunty King” Virk, to task for tweeting in support of Benjamin.

“I’ve met so many powerful women that have dealt with things like workplace harassment to rape,” he wrote, essentially stating that women are capable with dealing with a lot more than just mean words on the Internet. “Women have a great capacity for power.”

Sarkeesian took his words out of context to mean that we have to accept living in a world where workplace harassment and rape are the norm. “Fuck that. I’ll never settle for that. You’re damn right I’m powerful,” wrote Sarkeesian.

There’s something to be said about feminists who give each other pats on the back for their strength and then cower when they have their opinions challenged.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.