Ambivalent ‘Carrot Man’ Is Breakout Star From Auburn Protests Over Richard Spencer

Auburn University was rocked by protests Tuesday over white nationalist douchebro Richard Spencer’s speaking appearance. His speech follows a federal judge’s ruling that the university had to let Spencer speak after it had originally cancelled the event.

The Antifas were out in full force in their signature edgy black-and-red face masks. While violence was light compared to last weekend’s Berkeley fiasco, the mood was tense.

Enter Carrot Man. The unidentified Auburn student dressed in orange with a sign that read “I don’t carrot all about your outrage,” and danced through the Antifa ranks, disrupting the protest with the universal message of ambivalence.

The Antifas drum circles and tight black t-shirts were no match for the stilted dancing of the Carrot Man.

The identity of this Carrot Man remains a mystery, but his message lives on. Don’t get mad and just chill out, bra.

Spencer is simply a racist troll. He spent a large part of his speech claiming he wants to ban football because many of the players are black. He’s such a moronic piece of shit that all this undue attention and outrage only makes him grow stronger as a troll.

Carrot Man gets it. He’s the hero we need, not the one we carrot all to deserve.

