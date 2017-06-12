Abercrombie & Fitch Under Fire for Including ‘All’ People in Its LGBT Pride Promotion

A promotional tweet for Abercrombie & Fitch’s new Made for Love clothing line backfired after it was deemed offensive to the LGBTQ community.

The controversy erupted because the tweet in question featured a picture of a woman with the text “the pride community is everybody, not just LGBTQ people.” The problem? Apparently, the LGBTQ community isn’t for everybody, only those who belong to an approved acronym letter.

After hundreds of users replied with outrage, A&F quickly deleted the tweet and replaced it with a blander statement saying “Pride is an important time for the LGBTQ+ community.​ At A&F we work to ensure that everyone feels included, respected and empowered. #pride.”

As one writer at the New York Observer noted, the LGBTQ community apparently objected to the company “exploit[ing] a marginalized community for marketing purposes.” Presumably, the writer wouldn’t have objected to the ad campaign if they didn’t include the word “all,” but I guess we’ll never know.

The Made for Love clothing line features various A&F pieces with rainbow patches or words like “love” printed on each piece. Proceeds of up to $50,000 from the collection will be donated to The Trevor Project, which is a nonprofit dedicated to suicide prevention among the LGBT community.

