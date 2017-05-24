ABC Risks Further Alienating Conservatives by Paying Katy Perry $25 Million to Join ‘American Idol’

The struggling, staunchly liberal ABC Television Network seems to be continuing its curious strategy to alienate conservatives.

Days after ABC provoked fury with its cancelation of Tim Allen’s hit Friday night comedy Last Man Standing – which many suspected was because the show’s star Tim Allen is an outspoken conservative- it was revealed that they’re paying outspokenly liberal pop star Katy Perry an astonishing $25 million to be a judge on the revamped American Idol.

According to TMZ, Katy is pocketing the huge sum because ABC is in desperate need of a high-profile judge to renew interest in the once-popular singing-competition series which it is bringing back in 2018 after the show enjoyed fourteen hit seasons on Fox.

ABC is coming off another low-performing season with no new hits, as it continues to lean heavily on elderly, unscripted shows such as The Bachelor and Dancing With the Stars for ratings. The Disney network is hoping desperately for a hit in its Idol relaunch.

TMZ reported that Fox — when it still had Idol — tried to hire Perry as a judge in 2012 but their $20 million offer was turned down. When ABC came knocking with an even larger check, a source told TMZ that”Katy had all the leverage. If ABC ended up announcing the show without a judge, they’d be screwed.”

Perry herself commented on her move, tweeting: “SO thrilled @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I’m bringing it back to the MUSIC see you at auditions.”

Middle America, which loved the show, will be less thrilled since the many Idol fans are Trump voters who will not appreciate Perry’s presence and left-wing activism potentially politicizing the show.

Perry has made no secret that she holds Trump voters in contempt. After Donald Trump’s election victory, the Roar singer posted a series of hysterical tweets stating Republican voters were enemies of reason and reform:

THE REVOLUTION IS COMING. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 9, 2016

WE WILL NEVER BE SILENCED. #LOVETRUMPSHATE — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 9, 2016

Fight for what is RIGHT. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 9, 2016

Do not sit still. Do not weep. MOVE. We are not a nation that will let HATE lead us. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 9, 2016

After the election, she couldn’t shake off the setback to her sensibilities, joining the Women’s March, speaking out against “normalizing hate” and releasing a single called Chained to the Rhythm which featured lyrics such as “Break down the walls to connect, inspire/ Ay, up in your high place, liars.”

Perry joins former Clinton operative George Stephanopoulos and TV drama supremo Shonda Rhimes as left-wing activists on the ABC payroll. The bias becomes even more marked when you think how anti-Trump The View and the rest of ABC’s news division has been lately.

It remains to be seen to what extent Perry will inject her knee-jerk anti-Trump beliefs into her role as a judge on American Idol. But we’re sure she’ll find a way.

TMZ also reported Ryan Seacrest is close to be inking a deal to host the show- he certainly will have trouble reining her in.

ABC‘s disdain for conservative politics (and viewers) is well-known. It has been reported that Bob Iger, the longtime CEO of Disney, is flirting with an idea of running for president in 2020 as a Democrat.

He told The Hollywood Reporter back in June that “a lot of people—a lot—have urged me to seek political office,” but denied thinking about running for California governor or senator. (He didn’t deny the possibility of running for the White House.)

ABC of late mocked middle America with its (now canceled) show The Real O’Neal’s, which depicted Irish Catholics as homophobic buffoons. One such family on the show kept a statue of the Virgin Mary on their toilet. ABC also depicted Christians as bigots in its gay rights miniseries When We Rise, which like many of ABC’s new entertainment offerings was a huge bomb in the ratings.

ABC’s beleaguered news division is also staunchly liberal. President Trump mocked ABC News “Chief Global Affairs Correspondent” Martha Raddatz (whose second of three weddings was attended by Barack Obama) for “crying” during election night coverage after it became clear Trump had won an historic victory.

Stephanopoulos, whose grandiose title is “Chief Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent”, was exposed during the presidential campaign for having donated at least $75,000 to the Clinton Foundation, and therefore had to grudgingly recuse himself from moderating any debates. ABC enriches Stephanopoulos to the tune of more than $10 million a year.

Furthermore, ABC’s Chief Foreign Correspondent Terry Moran referred to President Trump’s inaugural address as reminiscent of the anti-Semitic rhetoric of 1930s Nazi Germany.

New American Idol judge Perry would surely endorse such sentiments.