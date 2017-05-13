ABC Besieged by Boycott Calls After Cancelation of Conservative Tim Allen’s Hit Show

It’s TV upfront week, which means major network cancellations are being announced left, right and center.

But ABC’s decision to axe Tim Allen’s hit Friday night comedy The Last Man Standing has caused consternation among conservatives who suspect the highly rated multi-camera sitcom has been nixed primarily because of Allen’s right-of-center political beliefs.

The show was ABC‘s second-most-watched comedy this season, with 8.1 million viewers, only behind Modern Family. Deadline Hollywood, which broke the news of the cancellation, reported that The Last Man Standing was “hitting ratings highs in its sixth season.”

Many viewers of the show think that the decision is being made by liberal ABC, owned by Disney, primarily because the series is about an unashamedly conservative character (Mike Baxter) played by a conservative actor. Allen told Jimmy Kimmel in March that living in Hollywood right now was akin to being in Nazi Germany.

Leading the protest is Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who tweeted: “Looks like ABC is playing politics with your show despite decent ratings. Sad.”

Many fans of the show are furious on social media and are calling for a boycott of the network.

I am furious! Just heard ABC canceled Last Man Standing! My husband and I love the show and Tim Allen. We will boycott ABC. — Vickie Mealus (@VickieMealus) May 12, 2017

ABC U are f-ing liars… “Last Man Standing” is one of the most honest shows on TV. With real life lessons for teens & family’s. BOYCOTT — JGP (@Gypsylarue) May 12, 2017

@ABCStudios @ofctimallen ABC is now Dead to Me and we ALL will boycott you! Cancelled “Last Man Standing ” 4 NO REASON BUT POLITICAL ! 👎 — Chris Lucas (@ChrisGaryL) May 12, 2017

There are four petitions on change.org begging ABC to re-consider their decision. Neither Allen nor the network have commented on the move, but ABC is understood to be citing the fact it doesn’t own The Last Man Standing (Fox produces the show) and the show’s aging viewer demographic to explain why it pulled the plug.

It is, however, also possible that it has do with ABC‘s reluctance to promote conservative politics on its network. It has been reported that Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, is flirting with an idea of running for president in 2020 as a Democrat.

He told The Hollywood Reporter back in June that “a lot of people—a lot—have urged me to seek political office,” but denied thinking about running for California governor or senator. (He didn’t deny the possibility of running for the White House.)

ABC, meanwhile, has openly positioned against the Republican party and Donald Trump during the election. The President openly mocked ABC’s Martha Raddatz for “crying” during the election night coverage after it became clear Trump has won the historic victory.

“How about when a major anchor who hosted a debate started crying when she realized that we won?’ Trump said during his “Thank You” tour in Cincinnati back in December.

But ABC’s bias extends beyond Raddatz – the channel employs George Stephanopoulos – former Bill Clinton’s operative and a close ally during Hillary Clinton’s run for President.

Stephanopoulos has reportedly donated at least $75,000 to Clinton Foundation.