A Virginia Court Has Declared Internet Troll Ethan Ralph a ‘Fugitive’

A Virginia court has just issued an arrest warrant for crackpot blogger Ethan Ralph.

Ralph, who runs “The Ralph Retort,” was arrested in August 2016 for assaulting police officers and later sentenced to jail for his crime.

During the incident, police say he attacked them when they attempted to rouse him from sleep in a hotel lobby where he was passed out drunk. In December, he pled guilty to one felony count of assaulting a police officer, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of six months in jail.

Now Loudoun County Court in Virginia, where he was sentenced, has declared him a “fugitive.”

According to court records, the court issued a warrant for his arrest on June 1, 2017. Despite his fugitive status, Ralph has remained active on Twitter with edgelord commentary on politics and current events. He rose to infamy during the height of GamerGate for blogging about events surrounding the fiasco but quickly became the subject of widespread ire from the movement’s supporters.

Asked on Twitter about the arrest warrant, Ralph said: “I’m aware of the recent news being passed around on Cucktaku in Action [Reddit’s KotakuInAction subreddit]. I’ve never tried to evade punishment for the incident last year.”

“That includes today, since I’m living at the same address I’ve been at for a long while and have been in contact with pretrial here in town,” said Ralph, adding that the warrant was a “bond issue,” and that he’d “never once not appeared for a court date.”

Heat Street contacted the Loudoun County Court Clerk to clarify Ralph’s fugitive status. The court informed us that a warrant had been issued on the self-styled tabloid peddler because he “violated the conditions of his parole,” which meant using Soberlink, an alcohol monitoring device. It’s unclear how the parole violation will affect his sentencing.

Assuming he shows up to court, Ralph will serve a minimum of six months in jail starting June 26, 2017.

