A Chinese Toy Company Is Now Selling ISIS Lego Sets, Including Beheaded Figurines

By Jillian Kay Melchior | 5:19 pm, May 31, 2017
A Chinese toy manufacturer is now selling a knock-off Lego set that includes a terrorist action figure beheading someone. The toy set gained attention this week, when a sharp-eyed Malaysian teacher spotted an Islamic State flag in his son’s toy brick set, according to the Malay Mail Online.

The toy set is made by a Chinese company that’s referred to online as both Shen Yuan and Sheng YuanThe box set shows one terrorist standing by a decapitated and bloody head, holding a chain saw in his hand.

Another terrorist action figure is seen catapulting a flaming barrel of oil at the military as he also fires a gun. What appears to be a bloodied Islamic State flag billows behind him.

The box also depicts a  man lying on a blood-specked operating table.

Heat Street found Sheng Yuan’s Military Falcon Commandos Terrorist Assassination Charge Captain Medical Staff box online for less than $10.

We reached out to both Sheng Yuan and one of its distributors on social media, but neither responded. The real Lego brand also didn’t answer our query by publication.

