NASTY: Buzzfeed HQ Infested With Bed Bugs

By William Hicks | 4:43 pm, June 22, 2017
There’s another reason to avoid BuzzFeed employees, besides the fact they’re the type of people to scold you for manspreading.

BuzzFeed’s New York headquarters is infested with bed bugs and employees were asked to stay home from work today while the building was fumigated.

It was already pretty obvious that BuzzFeed employees (or BuzzFeeders as they call themselves) are nasty people, but this finally proves it. People that gluttonously write listicles about food all day are sure to attract bugs eventually.

Did I mention that BuzzFeed employees are disgusting people, who perhaps do not deserve bed bugs, but should expect these types of afflictions as people who work for BuzzFeed? Well now you know.

Just a week ago the insufferable liberals at Vox were swarmed with 20,000 bees at their workplace. Media is a dirty busy, ay?

