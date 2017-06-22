NASTY: Buzzfeed HQ Infested With Bed Bugs

There’s another reason to avoid BuzzFeed employees, besides the fact they’re the type of people to scold you for manspreading.

BuzzFeed’s New York headquarters is infested with bed bugs and employees were asked to stay home from work today while the building was fumigated.

Well then. Bed bugs detected at BuzzFeed NYC HQ. Fumigation happening tomorrow, employees asked to WFH "out of abundance of caution" — Steven Perlberg (@perlberg) June 22, 2017

It was already pretty obvious that BuzzFeed employees (or BuzzFeeders as they call themselves) are nasty people, but this finally proves it. People that gluttonously write listicles about food all day are sure to attract bugs eventually.

The BF newsroom after an email goes out telling everyone to stay home because we have bed bugs 😳#bugsfeed pic.twitter.com/HTtbXXiYTZ — Leticia Miranda (@letidmiranda) June 22, 2017

Did I mention that BuzzFeed employees are disgusting people, who perhaps do not deserve bed bugs, but should expect these types of afflictions as people who work for BuzzFeed? Well now you know.

Just a week ago the insufferable liberals at Vox were swarmed with 20,000 bees at their workplace. Media is a dirty busy, ay?

