McDonald’s Rolls Out Bizarre New Utensil No One Knew They Needed

McDonald’s is rolling out a new invention you might never have known you needed — an edible fork made of French fries.

The “frork” is designed to help scoop up fallen burger toppings — also known as “topping dropping” — which the fast food giant describes as a “real problem”.

In a hilarious infomercial aired in the US to promote the chain’s new line of Signature Crafted Recipes, the company unveiled the revolutionary silicone fork-shaped utensil.

UK infomercial host Anthony Sullivan and McDonald’s chef Mike Haracz playfully showcase how the frork can be used.

Anthony asks viewers: “Will the Frork change your life? Probably not. Will the Frork improve your Signature Crafted Recipes eating experience? I mean, sure … maybe!”

The red utensil has an opening at the top where customers can insert three to four fries to create the prongs — allowing them to scoop any spillages — and enjoy the treat at the end.

Mike said in a statement: “We started with All Day Breakfast, updated our Chicken McNuggets, offered new Mac sandwich sizes for every occasion and now we’re introducing Signature Crafted Recipes because they are inspired by our customers.

“And while the Frork is supremely superfluous, it shows that McDonald’s is willing to do whatever it takes to help them enjoy every last bite.”

The frorks are only available in the US and will be given away with purchases of the new burgers.

News.com.au contacted McDonald’s, and unfortunately the frork will not be coming to Australia.

